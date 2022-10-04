Walmart Is Accepting Donations

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38X48X_0iLqGb2900
By Brandonrush - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23262727

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Recently, a sizeable chunk of those customers was unable to purchase in their preferred locations because the big-box retailer was going through a period of widespread store closures in a number of states.

The majority of these Walmart locations have just reopened, and as a result, the retail giant is implementing a significant new shift for customers.

Hurricane Ian

As a result of a significant natural catastrophe, Walmart had to temporarily close down hundreds of its stores.

According to ABC News, Hurricane Ian made its initial landfall in the United States on the west coast of Florida on September 28 as a deadly Category 4 hurricane. Two days later, on September 30, the hurricane made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm.

Conclusion

Walmart is continuing its efforts to assist customers and employees who were adversely affected by Hurricane Ian even as it reopens shops that were closed for an extended period of time due to the storm.

The large-scale store issued a press statement on September 29 to say that it was "acting fast to assist" these towns.

One of the components of this "moving quickly to help" effort is a new contribution campaign that is open to customers in all states.

"Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are feeling the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian," Walmart said in its statement, adding in a separate Sept. 30 statement that, "As our stores in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are now being impacted, we're standing by to support those communities" as well.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

    Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
    # Retail# Shopper# Walmart# Florida# Business

    Comments / 3

    Published by

    Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

    N/A
    15581 followers

    More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

    Yellowstone National Park Closes Most Roads

    They will start closing more and more roads starting in November. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments

    USPS Suspends Service After This Date

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    77 comments

    Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

    By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    8 comments

    Costco Phases Out Another Set of Products

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments

    Walmart Misleads Customers About Medication

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    5 comments

    ALDI Kicks Off The Holiday Season

    By DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49813599. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments
    Massachusetts State

    Halloween Candy Recalled from U.S. Stores Around the Country

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    31 comments

    What's the Costco Death Star?

    By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    2 comments

    Walmart Closes 100+ Stores

    By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43030902. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    114 comments

    USPS New Changes Coming Up In Your Neighbourhood

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    71 comments

    Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA

    By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    19 comments

    Home Depot Is Looking To Lock Up Products To Prevent Theft

    By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    36 comments
    Florida State

    USPS Suspends 200 Facilities In These Places

    The hurricane will cause delays in the postal service. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    49 comments
    Riverbank, CA

    Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its Doors

    By The original uploader was Cmc0 at English Wikipedia. - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons b. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    3 comments

    Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing

    By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    17 comments
    Florida State

    Regional Supermarket Chain Publix: Closure Due To Hurricane Ian

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story

    Big Pizza Chains Are Coming Back

    The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    12 comments

    Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

    Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.

    Read full story
    14 comments

    Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

    By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

    Read full story
    37 comments

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy