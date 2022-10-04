Walmart Is Accepting Donations

By Brandonrush - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23262727

Introduction

Recently, a sizeable chunk of those customers was unable to purchase in their preferred locations because the big-box retailer was going through a period of widespread store closures in a number of states.

The majority of these Walmart locations have just reopened, and as a result, the retail giant is implementing a significant new shift for customers.

Hurricane Ian

As a result of a significant natural catastrophe, Walmart had to temporarily close down hundreds of its stores.

According to ABC News, Hurricane Ian made its initial landfall in the United States on the west coast of Florida on September 28 as a deadly Category 4 hurricane. Two days later, on September 30, the hurricane made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm.

Conclusion

Walmart is continuing its efforts to assist customers and employees who were adversely affected by Hurricane Ian even as it reopens shops that were closed for an extended period of time due to the storm.

The large-scale store issued a press statement on September 29 to say that it was "acting fast to assist" these towns.

One of the components of this "moving quickly to help" effort is a new contribution campaign that is open to customers in all states.

"Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are feeling the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian," Walmart said in its statement, adding in a separate Sept. 30 statement that, "As our stores in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are now being impacted, we're standing by to support those communities" as well.

