ALDI Kicks Off The Holiday Season

Halloween is coming

By DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49813599

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Aldi is the common business brand name of two German multinational family-owned cheap grocery chains that operate over 10,000 locations in 20 different countries. The firms are headquartered in Germany.

When the Albrecht brothers took over their mother's business in Essen in 1946, this was the beginning of the chain that would bear their names.

In the year 1960, the company was split into two distinct sections, which would subsequently be known as Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd, respectively. Their respective headquarters are located in Essen and Mülheim, respectively.

It was in 1976 that Aldi Süd launched its first shop in the United States, and it was in 1979 when Aldi Nord purchased Trader Joe's.

Aldi went through a period of significant growth after the collapse of the Iron Curtain and the reunification of Germany.

Now, in order to assist customers to count down the days before Christmas, ALDI introduces a new line of advent calendars every year.

The supermarket chain has released a sneak preview of the things that consumers may unlock, despite the fact that it has not yet disclosed the whole selection for 2022.

Advent Calendar

According to Kate Kirkpatrick, Director of Communications for ALDI, the selection thus far includes the Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit, the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar, the Original Wine Advent Calendar, and the Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar.

All of these are fan-favorite items that typically sell out the quickest, and ALDI's Director of Communications says that they are among the items that typically sell out the quickest.

In addition to the traditional advent calendars that it sells, ALDI will be introducing entirely new calendars, the details of which will be revealed in October.

