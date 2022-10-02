Walmart Closes 100+ Stores

Temporary closure of 100s of stores

Introduction

In the wake of the epidemic, businesses have been shuttering outlets left and right over the course of the last several years.

In point of fact, one of the largest retailers in the United States is in the process of temporarily shuttering hundreds of stores throughout a number of states.

Continue reading to get more information on Walmart's store closings.

Permanent Closures

Walmart has not been spared from the current retail apocalypse—at least, not in terms of some locations. In the spring, the big-box retailer closed some of its outlets permanently.

Walmart shuttered sites in Louisville, Kentucky; Forest Park, Ohio; and Bellevue, Washington, in April. In addition, the corporation shut down operations in Guilford, Connecticut, and Mayfield Heights, Ohio, throughout the month of May.

More Closed Stores (100+)

According to the website of a large-box retailer, as of the 30th of September, there are at least 120 shops and clubs that have shuttered their doors throughout the United States.

The most recent round of restrictions will have an impact on the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Walmart locations in Peachtree City, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Beaufort, South Carolina are among those that are now experiencing temporary closures, as shown by the store status finder provided by the firm.

Florida Stores

The majority of Walmart shops throughout the country are now temporarily shuttered as a result of Hurricane Ian.

According to reports from CNN, the storm made landfall on September 28 in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, and it is currently moving toward the coast of South Carolina with the strength of a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm was moving into Florida at the time. According to GoBankingRates, as of the 29th of September, more than 240 outlets were temporarily shuttered.

"Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are feeling the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian," the company said. "Our thoughts are with those impacted and we are moving quickly to help."

