Riverbank, CA

Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its Doors

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another retailer shuts its doors

By The original uploader was Cmc0 at English Wikipedia. - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons b

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Richfield, Minnesota is the location of the headquarters for the American global chain of consumer electronics stores known as Best Buy Co. Inc.

It was first established in 1966 by Richard M. Schulze and James Wheeler as an audio specialty shop known as Sound of Music. In 1983, the business was relaunched under its present name with a focus on consumer electronics.

Now, they're closing.

Best Buy Closes Here

There have been a number of stories in the media indicating that Best Buy would be shutting at least two of its shops in the United States next month out of its total of over 1,000 sites.

According to a report published on September 24 by a local news website called iLovetheUpperWestSide.com, the first verified closure would affect a Best Buy shop that is situated in the city of New York.

According to the outlet, a sign on the retailer's store on Manhattan's Upper West Side, which is located between West 61st and 62nd Streets, has alerted customers of the upcoming closure of the business.

The location of the second shop that will be closing down is on the complete side of the United States. It was announced on September 27 by The Modesto Bee that a Best Buy location in Stanislaus County, California, would be closing down.

The local media reports that the Best Buy location in the Crossroads retail mall in Riverbank, California, would also cease operations permanently at the beginning of the next month.

According to the two sources, the 29th of October will be the last day of operation for both of the Best Buy locations that will shortly be closing. However, it is not the only piece of troubling information about either place.

