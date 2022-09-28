Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing

Locations are closing their doors

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Bath & Body Works, LLC is a retail shop chain in the United States that offers a variety of personal care products, including candles, lotions, and scents.

It all started in New Albany, Ohio, in 1990, and since then, the company has grown to include all six continents.

In 1997, it was the bath store chain that had the most market share in the United States.

Although it was originally unclear which locations would be the next to go and when the firm eventually issued a list of 56 stores that were up for possible closure on September 15th.

Before the end of the year, it is planned that all of the closures that are part of the first wave will take effect during the following four months.

California & Other States Are Closing Their Doors

Coming up in 2023, there will be a significant drop in the number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the state of California.

Stores in Lakewood, Larkspur, Palmdale, San Leandro, Redding, Burbank, Santee, and Marina are among the sites in California that will be eliminated, as shown by the list of establishments that will be shutting their doors.

Oregon is saying goodbye to a Bed Bath & Beyond in Beaverton, and Washington will lose its Lakewood location.

Other Western states, namely Nevada and Arizona will also see closures. The Bed Bath & Beyond in Sparks, Nevada, will be closed before we ring in the New Year, as will two Arizona locations in Tucson (on I-19 and Irvington) and Phoenix (on I-17 and Carefree Highway).

New York Closure

The greatest number of jobs will be lost in the state of New York, with locations in Farmingdale, Middletown, Mt. Vernon, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh being among those to be eliminated. According to the list provided by Bed Bath & Beyond, three locations in the state of New Jersey will be shutting their doors: Flanders, Manalapan, and Paramus.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.