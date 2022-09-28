Regional Supermarket Chain Publix: Closure Due To Hurricane Ian

Shops are closed until Sep 29

Introduction

A committed customer base has been collected by the regional grocery chain because of its extensive product assortment and affordable rates, not to mention the widespread adoration for the brand's sandwiches and other prepared dishes.

They are a handy alternative for many people who don't have time to spare in their schedules in order to browse the aisles of the store since they have just over 1,300 locations across the Southeast.

However, take this information into consideration if you are making plans to go shopping since Publix has informed customers that some stores may be closing soon.

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made its first landfall in the United States early on the morning of September 28, between Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida. This was the storm's first time making landfall in the country.

Publix Sent Out Notification

In the days leading up to the storm's arrival, officials have been busy making preparations. As the hurricane got closer, airports in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Orlando shut down and grounded all of their aircraft in preparation for its arrival.

According to The Washington Post, on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued increased evacuation orders for more than 2 million people living in potentially hazardous locations around the coast.

"This is a lot of nasty weather that we're in store for over the next few days," DeSantis said during a Tuesday press conference.

Even as people in the way of the storm make preparations for the worst and hold out hope for the best, businesses in the direction of the storm are also making preparations for its arrival, and this includes food shops.

The grocery store chain Publix made the announcement on September 27 that it will be modifying its business hours and shuttering several of its stores in the state of Florida.

According to the information provided by the firm, it was anticipated that some of the shops will shut as early as 3 pm on Tuesday, while others would remain open until 4 pm on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, September 29, it is anticipated that the sites will continue to be closed.

