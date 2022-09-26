Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx

By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, TJ Maxx is an American department store company that offers prices that are, on average, cheaper than those offered at other big retailers offering comparable goods and services.

One of the most successful apparel businesses in the United States, it has over a thousand locations there, making it one of the biggest in the nation.

The TJX Companies are known for their retail empire, which is led by the TJMaxx chain.

It offers things for the house as well as clothing and shoes for men, women, and children, as well as toys, bath and cosmetic products, accessories, and a variety of home goods ranging from furniture to cooking equipment.

The well-known retail giant is renowned for having incredible sales, offering customers anything from incredible bargains on designer clothing to fashionable home products for much less money. However, whether you go to the renowned retail chain as a die-hard supporter or just to window shop, there are a few things you should keep in mind to make the most of your time there. Continue reading to learn some valuable lessons from the experiences of former T.J. Maxx workers.

You Should Check Expiration Dates Before Buying Food

A user by the name of Adam Ohmand uploaded a video on TikTok that is currently becoming viral. In the video, he demonstrates the various snack choices that are available at the checkout line and refers to them as "years old goods that don't look great."

"When I worked markdowns, part of the requirement was to check expiration dates on food," former employee Desperate_Smile commented.

Commenter Only-Cry2632 agreed: "As someone who used to work closely with the markdown team, food audits were done pretty regularly. Every time we got a shipment of Starbucks coffee, the [expiration] date would be like in 2 months."

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.