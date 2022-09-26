Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnN3Y_0iAfAboX00
By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, TJ Maxx is an American department store company that offers prices that are, on average, cheaper than those offered at other big retailers offering comparable goods and services.

One of the most successful apparel businesses in the United States, it has over a thousand locations there, making it one of the biggest in the nation.

The TJX Companies are known for their retail empire, which is led by the TJMaxx chain.

It offers things for the house as well as clothing and shoes for men, women, and children, as well as toys, bath and cosmetic products, accessories, and a variety of home goods ranging from furniture to cooking equipment.

The well-known retail giant is renowned for having incredible sales, offering customers anything from incredible bargains on designer clothing to fashionable home products for much less money. However, whether you go to the renowned retail chain as a die-hard supporter or just to window shop, there are a few things you should keep in mind to make the most of your time there. Continue reading to learn some valuable lessons from the experiences of former T.J. Maxx workers.

You Should Check Expiration Dates Before Buying Food

A user by the name of Adam Ohmand uploaded a video on TikTok that is currently becoming viral. In the video, he demonstrates the various snack choices that are available at the checkout line and refers to them as "years old goods that don't look great."

"When I worked markdowns, part of the requirement was to check expiration dates on food," former employee Desperate_Smile commented.
Commenter Only-Cry2632 agreed: "As someone who used to work closely with the markdown team, food audits were done pretty regularly. Every time we got a shipment of Starbucks coffee, the [expiration] date would be like in 2 months."

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping# Retail# TJ Maxx# Customers# Employees

Comments / 9

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
13288 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Riverbank, CA

Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its Doors

By The original uploader was Cmc0 at English Wikipedia. - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons b. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Regional Supermarket Chain Publix: Closure Due To Hurricane Ian

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Big Pizza Chains Are Coming Back

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
33 comments

Kroger Introduces Self-Service This Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Starbucks Changes Power Outlets Policy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments

New Products At Wendy's This November

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals and companies, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
13 comments

Servers Are Pushed Here To Sell, Employees of Texas Roadhouse Reveal

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Eat That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
30 comments

Big Menu Update At Taco Bell

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
23 comments

Costco Increases Membership Fees

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
53 comments

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
49 comments

JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora

Door Jonesdr77 op de Engelstalige Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Crime Rate Increases In Grocery Stores

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

USPS Ends Mail Delivery In This Area

Deliveries of mail may be halted by the USPS in exceptional cases. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
90 comments

U.S. Dining Chain Expects Expansion To Asia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Korean-Style Beef Is Being Removed From Walmart Stores

The frozen item gets removed from shelves. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
15 comments
Brunswick, ME

Hannaford Opens New Locations In The US

2 New locations in two states. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy