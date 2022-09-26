Starbucks Changes Power Outlets Policy

This will cost them a lot of customers

According to Wikipedia, Starbucks is the world's largest chain of coffee houses. As of October 1, 2017, it had 27,339 locations in 76 countries, including more than 14,000 in the United States, 1,400 in Canada, and more than 900 in the United Kingdom.

In addition to coffee, Starbucks stores also sell other cold and hot drinks, coffee beans, salads, sandwiches, snacks, and pastries. In addition, Starbucks offers books, music, and film through the Starbucks Entertainment division and the Hear Music brand. Supermarkets sell Starbucks coffee beans, ice cream, and iced coffee.

There are also Starbucks branches in other stores, such as bookstores, gas stations, and train stations.

The franchisees pay Starbucks a fraction of their sales as a fee for using the Starbucks name and formula. Our own branches realize 80% of the total turnover and the contribution of all franchise branches was slightly more than 10% in 2017.

Starbucks' marketing strategy includes positioning the Starbucks stores as a third permanent place for people to be, next to home and work. For this, the parts of the Starbucks stores where people can sit are comfortably furnished with luxurious chairs and tables on which to work. Many Starbucks stores have wireless LAN and power outlets.

Popularity Might Tank Because of This

But, the business has lately been accused of trying to stifle unionizing attempts among its workers, and it has been slammed for brazenly increasing its pricing throughout this year.

Both of these accusations have surfaced very recently. Despite this, it seems that its clients have an unparalleled level of loyalty.

However, these most recent adjustments might be the last straw for those dedicated customers.

According to Eater, there are rumblings going around that the business is intending to do away of its power outlets, which were a huge invitation for consumers to make themselves at home at Starbucks shops. Eater cites these reports as coming from insiders.

Pick-up Only Story & Delivery Programs

The business also has plans to test out a brand new shop that will solely provide takeaway in Philadelphia.

This will make it much more difficult to drink a cup of coffee while on the premises since there will be neither seats nor toilets available. The new shop layout seems to be the chain's likely response to the problems of drug use, theft, and violence that are afflicting several of its sites.

Delivery Programs

The firm hopes to expand nationwide with UberEats in the next year and is now working on expanding its delivery service in the United States, as well as forming a partnership with DoorDash.

