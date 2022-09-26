New Products At Wendy's This November

Leaked notes again from a big company

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Wendy's is a network of fast food restaurants that are located in the United States and internationally.

On January 29, 2006, the company relocated its headquarters to Dublin, Ohio. Following in the footsteps of Burger King and McDonald's as of the 31st of December in 2018, Wendy's established themselves as the third-largest hamburger fast-food brand in the world with 6,711 outlets.

The announcement of the merger with Triarc Companies Inc., a publicly listed corporation that is also the parent company of Arby's, was made by the firm on April 24, 2008.

The corporate headquarters of Wendy's remained in Dublin.

The burger business will reportedly be adding an Italian Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich and Cheeseburger, in addition to Garlic Fries, to its Made to Crave menu on November 15, according to a corporate document that has not been verified and which was leaked on Reddit.

Mozzarella Sandwich and Garlic Fries

In early 2022, the sandwiches, which had a garlic knot bread, fried mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, were put through market testing in Columbus, Ohio, and received very positive feedback.

According to the document, the test surpassed expectations, and the customer sensory ratings for the Italian Mozzarella products were "extremely positive."

Although the costs of the sandwiches themselves have not been disclosed, it has been reported that the Garlic Fries that will be sold with them would cost $2–3 more than Wendy's standard fries.

"This sounds like BK's Italian Chicken, but likely superior since BK is pretty much trash these days except for the Whoppers. I can't imagine these flavors complementing a burger, but maybe someone likes beef drenched in tomato sauce?" says one user on Reddit

Conclusion

The document suggests that the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit would be discontinued around the same schedule as the introduction of the Italian Mozzarella pair of products.

Although the Hot Honey products will continue to be sold in shops for as long as supplies last, on November 14 they will no longer be accessible for purchase via any digital ordering platforms.

