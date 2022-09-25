Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations

Inflation cannot stop this business

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Smashburger is an American fast-casual restaurant chain that was created in Denver, Colorado.

The restaurants specialize in serving hamburgers. As of the year 2018, it has more than 227 restaurants in 35 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and two provinces in Canada that are held either by the corporation or by franchisees.

And it's now expanding in these areas.

20 New Units

As a result of inflation and problems with the supply chain, increasing the number of locations from 240 to 260 this year will not be an easy task; but, this chain believes it has worked out what consumers want, and that is more of everything.

"It's an exciting concept that has elevated fast-casual dining with the highest-quality food served in a fun, engaging atmosphere," Xu says in a statement. "I love being part of the Smashburger brand, and I can't wait to get started bringing more of it to the Tampa area."

Conclusion

The franchise has also been given a new appearance. Gone are the bold red, brown, and yellow hues that were formerly used; instead, the new Smashburger restaurants have a bright and contemporary design with lower countertops and open kitchens.

There is a possibility that one of the Smashburger restaurants in Denver may have a full-service bar, which would serve alcoholic beverages such as the Blackberry Smash, Smoke & Spice Margarita, and other drinks.

