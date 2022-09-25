Big Menu Update At Taco Bell

Tai's Captures/Unsplash

Major update to the Taco Bell menu

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Glen Bell established Taco Bell in 1962 as a chain of quick-service restaurants in the United States under the name Taco Bell.

The restaurants provide a wide range of dishes that are influenced by Mexican cuisines, such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, novelty, and specialty items, and a selection of "discount menu" products. As of 2018, Taco Bell has 7,072 stores in operation, of which more than 93 percent are owned and run by independent franchisees and licensees.

Taco Bell serves more than two billion consumers annually at its restaurants. Alternatives to meat are rapidly becoming the norm in the place.

Meatless Solutions

Taco Bell, which takes great pride in being a vegetarian leader in the quick-service restaurant industry, has for a very long time offered options such as the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Roll-Ups, and Veggie Mexican Pizza on its "Veggie Cravings" menu.

Other options on this menu include Veggie Mexican Pizza.

However, these vegetarian initiatives have been pushed up in recent years, and the company has been experimenting with plant-based offerings in order to meet customer demand.

There have been a few trials of proprietary plant-based proteins, such as the Cravetarian Taco and the Crispy Melt Taco, both of which feature a pea and chickpea protein blend, as well as a plant-based shell for its world-famous Naked Chalupa.

These tacos and chalupas are available at select locations.

The Live Mas menu has been updated to provide yet another significant plant-based alternative. Beginning on October 13, Taco Bell will begin testing a new product called Beyond Carne Asada Steak, which is a certified vegan protein.

The product will be available at a limited number of outlets in Dayton, Ohio.

Conclusion

This new and improved Beyond Carne Asada Steak is produced with just basic plant-based ingredients; nevertheless, it still packs all of that recognizable taste of Taco Bell's characteristic seasonings.

The Beyond Carne Asada Steak is available at all Taco Bell locations.

"We know that consumers are looking for diverse protein options that are better for the planet without compromising on taste, so we're incredibly excited to launch our brand-new, innovative Beyond Carne Asada Steak," explained Beyond Meat's Chief Innovation Officer Dariush Ajami in Taco Bell's press release. "Designed to specifically complement the bold, savory flavors that Taco Bell is known for, Beyond Carne Asada Steak delivers the flavorful, delicious taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak with the added benefits of plant-based meat."

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.