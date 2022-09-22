Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413

The Costco Wholesale Business is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are exclusively open to customers who have a membership.

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

On the Fortune 500 list, which ranks the top companies in the United States based on their total sales, Costco had the tenth spot in 2021.

Shoppers Aren't Happy

Because of its widespread presence, Costco is often mentioned in the news, particularly when significant adjustments are being made to the business.

Although the CEO of Costco, Craig Jelinek, has said that the chicken bake and 20-ounce soda would not face a price hike, the wholesaler was met with significant criticism last summer when it increased the price of the popular chicken bake and 20-ounce soda.

In addition to the chicken pot pie, customers of Costco are also fuming over another product; however, this time they have concerns about the product's quality.

Other culinary items have made a splash, and consumers have strong opinions about them: they either adore them or despise them.

