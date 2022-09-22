Crime Rate Increases In Grocery Stores

Bryan Dijkhuizen

It's worrying

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SAimX_0i6B7khd00
Joshua Rawson-Harris/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

At the very least once every week, the vast majority of us are required to do the duty of going grocery shopping.

Unfortunately, when we let our guard down, the opportunity for an attack by criminals arises. Now, the police have issued a fresh warning recommending that American citizens maintain a high level of alertness when grocery shopping due to an increase in criminal activity.

Continue reading to discover what it is that you have to be keeping an eye out for.

Crime Rates Are Increasing

According to a study that was published by The New York Times in June, there has been a considerable surge in the number of crimes that have been committed inside grocery shops lately.

These crimes range from consumers taking out firearms to shoplifters assaulting personnel.

"People have changed," said Cordova, who works for the United Food and Commercial Workers, noting that the shift happened during the COVID pandemic. "Sometimes I wonder if I am living in a Netflix movie. This can't be real."

According to a study that was done by the New York Times on data that was provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of attacks that occur in grocery shops has climbed by 63 percent between the years 2018 and 2020.

