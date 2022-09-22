USPS Ends Mail Delivery In This Area

Deliveries of mail may be halted by the USPS in exceptional cases.

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

When it thinks it is essential, the Postal Service has the authority to halt the delivery of mail and packages in specified locations.

USPS Suspends Service In These Areas

The Postal Service is still technically responsible under the law to deliver mail six days a week, despite the fact that delivery delays are still occurring.

This obligation was preserved by the Postal Service Reform Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in April 2022 in an effort to assist the agency in working its way back to solid ground.

However, there are several exemptions to this rule, such as national holidays, urgent matters, and other exceptional situations, as defined by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

According to a story that was published by The Vindicator on September 20th, the United States Postal Service is no longer making deliveries to a community in Ohio.

After a letter carrier was mauled by a dog that was running wild on Auburndale Avenue in Youngstown, the United States Postal Service has apparently decided to cease delivery services to the inhabitants of that area, as reported by the local newspaper.

