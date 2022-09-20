U.S. Dining Chain Expects Expansion To Asia

New locations overseas

Introduction

The American restaurant chain TGI Fridays is expanding rapidly throughout Asia and has ambitious expansion plans, including the opening of 75 new locations across South and Southeast Asia over the next ten years.

According to Wikipedia, TGI Fridays is a restaurant brand based in the United States that serves predominantly American cuisine and emphasizes relaxed eating.

However, starting in 2010, certain television advertising for the franchise has also made use of the tagline "Thank Goodness It's Friday."

Over 869 TGI Fridays, restaurants can be found throughout 55 nations, with 299 of their restaurants located in the United States.

More Overseas Locations

According to TGI Fridays, the partnership with master franchisor Universal Success Enterprises is the most significant growth arrangement the company has signed to date. Over the course of the next decade, it is anticipated to bring in revenue of $500 million.

It will contribute to the enormous international reach of the business center in Dallas.

Fridays now have 385 overseas locations, which is more than it has domestic outlets, and in 2022 alone, the chain built 22 new restaurants in other countries.

"We're thrilled to bring the TGI Fridays brand—and experience—to new markets and consumers in Asia through our expanded partnership with Universal Success Enterprises," said Ray Blanchette, CEO at TGI Fridays, in a statement.

Conclusion

Universal Success, established in Singapore, has previous expertise in introducing American goods to the area. It has also brought Outback Steakhouse to the countries of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

At the moment, it has three TGI Fridays restaurants in India.

