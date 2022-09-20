Korean-Style Beef Is Being Removed From Walmart Stores

The frozen item gets removed from shelves.

Introduction

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture announced on September 17 that Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Texas is recalling 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and the presence of undeclared milk, which is a common allergen.

Korean-Style Beef

This recall concerns 9.25-ounce boxes of Healthy Choice frozen dinners that were branded as "Korean-Style Beef," but actually included a chicken sausage and pepper product that contains milk as an ingredient.

The products in question were distributed under the brand name Healthy Choice. Consumers who are lactose intolerant or have an allergy to milk may be in danger as a result of this.

The items were sent to a variety of sites around the country, including Walmart shops in 27 different states. You can see the complete list of Walmart stores that stocked frozen dinners by clicking here.

Conclusion

The Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) recommends that anybody who is worried about an illness or injury speak with their healthcare practitioner, even if there have been no complaints of adverse reactions caused by the product as of yet.

In addition, the organization strongly recommends that anybody who is still keeping things in their freezers gets rid of them or take them back to the store where they were purchased.

