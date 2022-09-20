Korean-Style Beef Is Being Removed From Walmart Stores

Bryan Dijkhuizen

The frozen item gets removed from shelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzMa4_0i384sSJ00
Mishaal Zahed/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture announced on September 17 that Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Texas is recalling 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and the presence of undeclared milk, which is a common allergen.

Korean-Style Beef

This recall concerns 9.25-ounce boxes of Healthy Choice frozen dinners that were branded as "Korean-Style Beef," but actually included a chicken sausage and pepper product that contains milk as an ingredient.

The products in question were distributed under the brand name Healthy Choice. Consumers who are lactose intolerant or have an allergy to milk may be in danger as a result of this.

The items were sent to a variety of sites around the country, including Walmart shops in 27 different states. You can see the complete list of Walmart stores that stocked frozen dinners by clicking here.

Conclusion

The Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) recommends that anybody who is worried about an illness or injury speak with their healthcare practitioner, even if there have been no complaints of adverse reactions caused by the product as of yet.

In addition, the organization strongly recommends that anybody who is still keeping things in their freezers gets rid of them or take them back to the store where they were purchased.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Shopping# Retail# Walmart# Business

Comments / 14

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
11680 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments

JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora

Door Jonesdr77 op de Engelstalige Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Crime Rate Increases In Grocery Stores

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Ohio State

USPS Ends Mail Delivery In This Area

Deliveries of mail may be halted by the USPS in exceptional cases. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
15 comments

U.S. Dining Chain Expects Expansion To Asia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Brunswick, ME

Hannaford Opens New Locations In The US

2 New locations in two states. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Important Changes at Walmart Announced

Over the last several months, Walmart has undergone a continuous stream of adjustments. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLife and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
12 comments

MrBeast Burger Restaurant Looking For Expansion

The popular Youtube star is looking to open more restaurants. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to Chicago

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

The Pandemic Is Over, Says President Joe Biden

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Washington Post and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
14 comments

Puerto Rico Out Of Power After Hurricane Fiona Disrupts The Country

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN, Fox News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
6 comments

Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat this, not that and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Says He Will Help Migrants To Go To "Greener Pastures"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Business Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
15 comments

Happy Joe's Files For Bankruptcy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Joe Biden Will Visit Florida this Month To Rally

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down Overnight

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That, My San Antonio and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Kroger Announced Budget-Friendly Line Of Products

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Important Changes at Walmart after Leaked Memo

Things are about to change a little bit for online shopping at Walmart. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Wegmans Ends Scan and Go Service

America's number one grocery shop may soon have a few dissatisfied customers. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy