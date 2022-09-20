Brunswick, ME

Hannaford Opens New Locations In The US

Bryan Dijkhuizen

2 New locations in two states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6IOh_0i378COW00
Nathália Rosa/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Hannaford is a grocery chain that operates in the United States and is headquartered in Scarborough, Maine. Hannaford is a retailer with locations all across New England and New York.

The company was established in Portland, Maine, in 1883.

The grocery chain is currently a subsidiary of the Ahold Delhaize group, which is headquartered in the Netherlands. It is also a sister business of Stop & Shop, which was a competitor in the supermarket industry in New England.

New Locations In Brunswick & Scarborough

One grocer is making an effort to accommodate all of the buyer requests by establishing new stores and updating to include all of the extras at its current sites.

This endeavor comes at a time when the grocery business is struggling with inflation and unhappy customers.

The new grocery store is 58,000 square feet in size, which is much bigger than the previous one, which was just 49,000 square feet in size.

"All of us at Hannaford are tremendously excited to make our high-quality, fresh food and produce, convenient services such as Hannaford-To-Go, outstanding customer service and everyday low prices available to more shoppers in the Brunswick area," said Andrea Nickerson, VP of retail operations.

Conclusion

Officials at Hannaford have also promised that the chain would be powered entirely by renewable energy by the year 2024 and that it will become a carbon-neutral firm by the year 2040.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping# Retail# Hannaford# Maine# New York

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
11680 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments

JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora

Door Jonesdr77 op de Engelstalige Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Crime Rate Increases In Grocery Stores

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Ohio State

USPS Ends Mail Delivery In This Area

Deliveries of mail may be halted by the USPS in exceptional cases. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
15 comments

U.S. Dining Chain Expects Expansion To Asia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Korean-Style Beef Is Being Removed From Walmart Stores

The frozen item gets removed from shelves. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
14 comments

Important Changes at Walmart Announced

Over the last several months, Walmart has undergone a continuous stream of adjustments. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLife and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
12 comments

MrBeast Burger Restaurant Looking For Expansion

The popular Youtube star is looking to open more restaurants. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to Chicago

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

The Pandemic Is Over, Says President Joe Biden

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Washington Post and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
14 comments

Puerto Rico Out Of Power After Hurricane Fiona Disrupts The Country

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN, Fox News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
6 comments

Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat this, not that and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Says He Will Help Migrants To Go To "Greener Pastures"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Business Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
15 comments

Happy Joe's Files For Bankruptcy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Joe Biden Will Visit Florida this Month To Rally

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down Overnight

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That, My San Antonio and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Kroger Announced Budget-Friendly Line Of Products

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Important Changes at Walmart after Leaked Memo

Things are about to change a little bit for online shopping at Walmart. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Wegmans Ends Scan and Go Service

America's number one grocery shop may soon have a few dissatisfied customers. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy