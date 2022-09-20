Hannaford Opens New Locations In The US

2 New locations in two states.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Hannaford is a grocery chain that operates in the United States and is headquartered in Scarborough, Maine. Hannaford is a retailer with locations all across New England and New York.

The company was established in Portland, Maine, in 1883.

The grocery chain is currently a subsidiary of the Ahold Delhaize group, which is headquartered in the Netherlands. It is also a sister business of Stop & Shop, which was a competitor in the supermarket industry in New England.

New Locations In Brunswick & Scarborough

One grocer is making an effort to accommodate all of the buyer requests by establishing new stores and updating to include all of the extras at its current sites.

This endeavor comes at a time when the grocery business is struggling with inflation and unhappy customers.

The new grocery store is 58,000 square feet in size, which is much bigger than the previous one, which was just 49,000 square feet in size.

"All of us at Hannaford are tremendously excited to make our high-quality, fresh food and produce, convenient services such as Hannaford-To-Go, outstanding customer service and everyday low prices available to more shoppers in the Brunswick area," said Andrea Nickerson, VP of retail operations.

Conclusion

Officials at Hannaford have also promised that the chain would be powered entirely by renewable energy by the year 2024 and that it will become a carbon-neutral firm by the year 2040.

