MrBeast Burger Restaurant Looking For Expansion

The popular Youtube star is looking to open more restaurants

Introduction

The launch of the first Mr. Beast Burger restaurant was attended by a sizable crowd; in fact, there were so many guests at the event that the company has begun exploring the prospect of adding other locations via franchising.

According to a tweet sent by MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, more than 10,000 people were waiting in line outside the restaurant before it even opened its doors at 11 in the morning.

He went on to say that they placed an order for more than 5,500 burgers and that he believes this sets a new record for the most burgers sold in a single day by a single restaurant.

New Location in New York

The American Dream event was the next milestone occasion in the rapid development of MrBeast Burger, a formerly delivery-only restaurant business that has exploited MrBeast's vast audience—100 million YouTube subscribers and counting—to drive expansion.

The American Dream event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its debut in late year 2020, MrBeast Burger has established over 1,700 "virtual" outlets, and it has just launched its first actual site.

The reaction to the brand's first brick-and-mortar location, which attracted fans in droves to American Dream, a major retail and entertainment complex just outside of New York City, undoubtedly boosted the brand's aspirations, and may potentially serve as a pitch to prospective franchisees.

Conclusion

All of MrBeast's other locations are now "virtual," meaning that they are hosted by partner restaurants who license the menu and use meal delivery apps to sell the licensed items as an extra income source.

