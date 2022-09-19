Chicago, IL

McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to Chicago

It's moving its center to the headquarters

Introduction

According to a statement released by the firm on Wednesday, McDonald's will be centralizing its innovation teams at its corporate headquarters.

Speedee Labs

The Chicago-based burger business will form Speedee Labs, which will use the name of McDonald's pre-Ronald McDonald mascot as well as the name of the service system that McDonald's created in 1948 to speed up service. Both names will be used in conjunction with each other.

It is about 31 miles from Romeoville, Illinois, where the company's current innovation center is located, to Chicago, where the company's headquarters are located.

This team will be combined with the people that Speedee Labs already has in the Chicago office.

At the end of the next year, McDonald's has tentative plans to terminate the lease on its Romeoville location.

In all, there are around 120 employees employed at the Romeoville location.

They will be offered the chance to relocate to Speedee Labs, which will take up current space at the corporate headquarters in addition to an extra 15,000 square feet of leased space in the same building.

Conclusion

“The creation of Speedee Labs will enable more of our customers, restaurant teams, markets and global teams to contribute to our innovation, while driving growth and creating more seamless and memorable McDonald’s experiences,” Manu Steijaert, McDonald’s chief customer officer, said in a statement.

At the center, employees from the corporation, its suppliers, and its franchisees collaborated to build customer-facing technology and procedures.

The efforts made there led to the simplification of procedures in the kitchen, the updating of cooking procedures, delivery, and mobile order and pay.

