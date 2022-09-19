The Pandemic Is Over, Says President Joe Biden

It's over, according to the US President

Joint Base San Antonio/Flickr

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Washington Post and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

President Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic “over,” in apparently off-the-cuff remarks that reflect the growing sentiment that the threat of the virus has receded, even as hundreds of Americans continue to die of covid each day.

There Still Is a Problem

During an interview on Wednesday at the car show in Detroit, Vice President Biden made the comments, referring to the large crowds that were present at the event.

“We still have a problem with covid,” Biden said on “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday night. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it … but the pandemic is over.”

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks,” Biden said to CBS News reporter Scott Pelley. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

Even though Vice President Biden made his remarks on the spot, there is a possibility that they will make it more difficult for his administration to succeed in obtaining additional funding from Congress for additional coronavirus vaccines and treatments, as well as in taking other actions designed to combat the virus.

