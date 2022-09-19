Puerto Rico Out Of Power After Hurricane Fiona Disrupts The Country

More than one million people without power

Introduction

The Dominican Republic is now being pummeled by Hurricane Fiona, which is also wreaking havoc in Puerto Rico, where it is threatening to cut off the island's power supply and causing hazardous flooding. After making its first landfall in the southern part of Puerto Rico the day before, Hurricane Fiona finally touched down in the Dominican Republic early on Monday morning.

However, it has not yet finished pummeling Puerto Rico, since the whole island is currently nearly totally under a flash flood warning or a flood warning.

"The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic," said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

Power Outages

The hurricane had knocked out electricity to virtually the whole island's 3.2 million residents, but on Monday the authorities declared that power had been restored to 100,000 clients.

The firm that distributes electricity, Luma, estimated that it might take several days to completely restore power.

According to the information provided by the United States National Hurricane Center, Fiona's center was located 35 miles southeast of Samana in the Dominican Republic on Monday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It was heading in a northwesterly direction at a speed of eight miles per hour.

Conclusion

According to the government, more than 1.4 million power consumers in Puerto Rico, such as houses and businesses, have been left without energy. According to reports from PowerOutage.us, the whole island was without power early on Monday.

It is possible that it may be several days before electricity is restored, according to the primary power provider in Puerto Rico, which made the announcement on Sunday.

The daily high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s to the 90s beginning on Monday.

According to the hurricane center, areas of the east coast of the Dominican Republic may possibly be affected by floods, mudslides, or perhaps landslides. The eastern and northern areas of the nation might get as much as 12 inches of rain as a result of Fiona.

As Hurricane Fiona travels away from the northern shore of the Dominican Republic, it is anticipated that it will experience substantial strengthening as it goes northward over warm sea.

