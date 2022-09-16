DeSantis Says He Will Help Migrants To Go To "Greener Pastures"

An unexpected thing from the Florida governor

Monroe County BOCC/Flickr

Introduction

This week, Governor Ron DeSantis brought migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. The migrants did not come from Florida, the state that DeSantis really rules, but rather from Texas.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged that the state-chartered two aircraft on Wednesday to pick up around 50 illegal migrants from San Antonio, Texas, and drop them down on the island in Massachusetts.

Venezuelans and Colombians made up the majority of the migrants.

Biden's Border Problem

It was the most recent instance of a strategy that Republican legislators have been using to bring attention to what they claim is the inability of the Biden administration to solve the border issue.

The fact that Florida does not have a direct border with Mexico, which is a major pathway for migrants traveling on land, may help explain why Governor DeSantis arranged to transport migrants who had arrived in Texas, which is a state that is located hundreds of miles away.

Migrants reach Florida via boat.

"We will help facilitate that transportation for you to go to greener pastures," DeSantis said of migrants at a press conference Thursday, the Sentinel reported.

Conclusion

According to one immigration attorney who spoke with the site, DeSantis' actions, which included utilizing state monies to pursue federal laws, may have violated federal law.

