It's over for Happy Joe's

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor is a network of pizza restaurants in the United States, with its headquarters located in Bettendorf, Iowa.

In 1972, Lawrence Joseph "Happy Joe" Whitty, who had previously worked as a manager at Shakey's Pizza, established the restaurant business that bears his name.

Their sites may be found mostly in the southern and central regions of the United States.

Happy Joe's Files For Bankruptcy

At the beginning of this month, Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, which is the parent company of Happy Joe's, filed a bankruptcy petition. Tony Sacco's, a network of coal-fired pizza restaurants established in Florida, is also operated by Dynamic.

As a direct consequence of this, company-owned outlets of both brands will be going down.

At the end of the year 2021, Happy Joe's claimed a total of 42 locations spanning the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Illinois, and Missouri.

The pizza chain is famous for its trademark thin-crust taco pizza. Tony Sacco's, on the other hand, has a far more limited footprint with only four outlets.

The bankruptcy petition that was filed on September 2 included a total of nine Happy Joe's restaurants that were held by the corporation and two Tony Sacco's eateries. From among this group, three Happy Joe's and both Tony Sacco's have already shut down their operations.

However, this does not imply that the brands will completely vanish in the near future. There will be no impact on the franchised sites of either brand as a result of the bankruptcy.

Franchised locations account for around 90% of Happy Joe's restaurants and 50% of Tony Sacco's locations.

Conclusion

Prior to the publication of this revelation, it looked as if Happy Joe's was making progress from the outside looking in.

The total amount of money made in sales in 2021 was 13% more than it was in 2020. Additionally, the chain's sales increased by 4% year over year during the first quarter of 2022, marking the fifth consecutive quarter in which the chain achieved positive growth.

Even more recently, the company declared its intentions to establish more than 50 stores around Egypt and the Middle East.

