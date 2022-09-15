San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down Overnight

Bryan Dijkhuizen

It's permanently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypG30_0hwsBx3800
amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That, My San Antonio and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

My San Antonio reports that Hometown Burger first opened its doors in 2016 and has since expanded to eight locations around the city, the most recent of which is on the Southside.

It was famous for serving fresh, never frozen burgers, onion rings, fried pickles, and having a dining atmosphere reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s.

Permanently Closed

On Sunday night at 10 o'clock, Hometown Burger made the announcement that it would be permanently closing all eight of its stores, but the company did not provide any other reason.

The website says the following:

"We thank you for your business over the years," the company said on its website, confirming that the chain is defunct. "We'll see you on the flip side."

We don't know why they shut down but this is what some people on Reddit thought of it:

"My guess is both because personally I do believe their food was pretty good. When a new location opened, ALL the Google reviews complained about one thing; the wait in line… If you arrived expecting the wait, it wasn’t bad at all… but surely this played a factor in many people not coming back, unfortunately for HB"

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Closure# Hamburger# Restaurant# Food# San Antonio

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
11449 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

U.S. Dining Chain Expects Expansion To Asia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Korean-Style Beef Is Being Removed From Walmart Stores

The frozen item gets removed from shelves. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Brunswick, ME

Hannaford Opens New Locations In The US

2 New locations in two states. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

MrBeast Burger Restaurant Looking For Expansion

The popular Youtube star is looking to open more restaurants. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to Chicago

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

The Pandemic Is Over, Says President Joe Biden

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Washington Post and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
14 comments

Puerto Rico Out Of Power After Hurricane Fiona Disrupts The Country

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN, Fox News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments

Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat this, not that and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Says He Will Help Migrants To Go To "Greener Pastures"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Business Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
15 comments

Happy Joe's Files For Bankruptcy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Joe Biden Will Visit Florida this Month To Rally

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Kroger Announced Budget-Friendly Line Of Products

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Important Changes at Walmart after Leaked Memo

Things are about to change a little bit for online shopping at Walmart. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Wegmans Ends Scan and Go Service

America's number one grocery shop may soon have a few dissatisfied customers. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

McDonald's Closes All UK Locations On Monday

McDonald's has announced that all of its locations in the United Kingdom would be closed on Monday, September 19, in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who will be laid to rest that day.

Read full story
2 comments

Changes at Walmart Announced in Leaked Memo

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Lowe's Product Goes Viral

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Chipotle Stopped Taco Orders For $3 Last Night

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nations's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy