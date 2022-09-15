San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down Overnight

It's permanently closed.

amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That, My San Antonio and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

My San Antonio reports that Hometown Burger first opened its doors in 2016 and has since expanded to eight locations around the city, the most recent of which is on the Southside.

It was famous for serving fresh, never frozen burgers, onion rings, fried pickles, and having a dining atmosphere reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s.

Permanently Closed

On Sunday night at 10 o'clock, Hometown Burger made the announcement that it would be permanently closing all eight of its stores, but the company did not provide any other reason.

The website says the following:

"We thank you for your business over the years," the company said on its website, confirming that the chain is defunct. "We'll see you on the flip side."

We don't know why they shut down but this is what some people on Reddit thought of it:

"My guess is both because personally I do believe their food was pretty good. When a new location opened, ALL the Google reviews complained about one thing; the wait in line… If you arrived expecting the wait, it wasn’t bad at all… but surely this played a factor in many people not coming back, unfortunately for HB"

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.