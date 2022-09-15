Wegmans Ends Scan and Go Service

America's number one grocery shop may soon have a few dissatisfied customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZoUk_0hwhBgIS00
Franki Chamaki/Unsplash

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is an American grocery company that is privately controlled. Wegmans has 108 shops in the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern areas as of 2022.

The retailer now operates locations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., with plans to expand into Delaware and Connecticut.

Scan & Go Will Disappear

Wegmans, which has over 100 sites on the East Coast, is noted for providing excellent customer service and bulk products on par with Costco.

However, the company informed customers via email this week that it would be abandoning its in-store scan-and-go smartphone app, an innovative method to check out that allowed consumers to bypass lines and spend less time in the store.

Customers may use the Wegmans SCAN app on their smartphones to scan barcodes while shopping, allowing for a smooth self-checkout experience at the conclusion of their visit.

It was a popular bonus, and many Wegmans customers have openly voiced their disappointment that the app would be discontinued on Sunday, September 18.

"Early in the pandemic, we quickly rolled out our SCAN app to provide a contact-less in-store shopping option. SCAN users have told us they love the app and the convenience it offers. We love it too and have tried many adjustments to keep it. Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state," CEO Colleen Wegman wrote in the email.

Conclusion

That doesn't mean Wegmans has abandoned mobile applications and new shopping methods.

The company "will continue to launch more digital solutions to simplify your shopping experience in the future," according to the initial email issued to SCAN app users.

# Shopping# Retail# Wegmans# Groceries# Scan and Go

