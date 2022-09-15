McDonald's Closes All UK Locations On Monday

McDonald's has announced that all of its locations in the United Kingdom would be closed on Monday, September 19, in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who will be laid to rest that day.

Jurij Kenda/Unsplash

Introduction

The fast-food giant, which has over 1,300 restaurants in the UK, announced that all of its locations will be closed from 7 am that day until 5 pm.

King Charles III gave his approval for a bank holiday to be observed across the United Kingdom on the day when his mother was laid to rest. On Thursday, the Queen passed away at her home in Balmoral, which is located in Scotland. She held the record for the longest reign of any British monarch.

In a statement on Twitter, McDonald's said: "In honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II and to enable everyone at McDonald's to pay their respects, our restaurants across the UK will be closed from midnight until 5pm on Monday 19th September."

Customers are urged to call ahead and confirm the hours of operation as well as the services they provide beyond that time since the organization has said that these details are subject to change.

Other quick-service restaurants are pursuing a variety of various tactics.

Domino's informed the BBC that its restaurants would open at 12 p.m. on Monday, after the conclusion of the ceremony, which is somewhat later than the 11 a.m. start time that is typically observed.

