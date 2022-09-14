Lowe's Product Goes Viral

Introduction

When it comes to making repairs and improvements around the house, Lowe's is a dependable source for everything you could possibly require.

Customers were overjoyed in the summer when Home Depot made the announcement that it will be bringing back its most popular Halloween decoration—a 12-foot skeleton—for the very first time during the Halloween season.

A social media frenzy had helped push the restaurant to record-high sales over the previous two years after the obscure product became popular online and spread like wildfire.

Oversized Skeletons

It's possible that oversized skeletons have been all the rage throughout the previous several Halloweens, but it seems like there's a new contender for the most extreme thing in the running this year.

According to Apartment Therapy, Lowe's is now carrying a mummy that is 12 feet tall, which seems to be an effort to compete with the similarly large skeletal lawn decoration that another retailer offers.

However, in comparison to the other versions, this one seems to have a significant advantage since it has a number of eerie additions that the others do not. The most recent gigantic ornament does not function like the one sold at Home Depot; rather, it moves, emits an "eerie, flickering light," and "makes frightening groaning noises."

Additionally, it has a timer and may be activated by motion. In the specification section of their website, Lowe's even verifies the $348 product as being "scary."

