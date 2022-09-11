Chipotle Stopped Taco Orders For $3 Last Night

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Introduction

Chipotle Mexican Grill took action against a recent fad that was popular on TikTok on Wednesday by disabling taco orders across all digital media. The eatery is still capable of fulfilling orders for a single taco for patrons.

TikTok users might save money by ordering a single taco for $3 with all the fixings on the side, as well as ordering a tortilla on the side for 40 cents.

This would result in savings of $9 to $10 compared to the cost of a regular burrito. Chipotle hiked the cost of items on its menu by 4% in the most recent month, after increases of 8.5% in 2021 and 10.5% in the first three months of 2022.

“Guests are currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems,” chief corporate affairs officer Laurie Schalow said in a statement. “While we have long embraced customizations and even released our own hack menu, the current social media trend is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees and our customers waiting for orders.”

Although this is not the first time that TikTok has made it possible for users to "hack" menus for meals, it is one of the few menu "hacks" that are now available with the goal of saving customers money. Even McDonald's got in on the action in January by creating a whole line of limited-time specials based on user-created menu hacks that were inspired by TikTok.

These offers were available just while supplies lasted.

# Restaurants# Food# Chipotle# Social Media

