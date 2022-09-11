Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of Contract

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to statements made by Donnell Thompson's attorney on Wednesday, the franchisee will close the two Denny's restaurants that he owns and operates by this coming Friday while his breach of contract action against the parent company proceeds.

Closing Locations

According to James Walker, who is the lead counsel in the breach of contract lawsuit filed against the Spartanburg, South Carolina-based family dining brand last week in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Charleston County, South Carolina, RWDT Foods, of which former NFL player Thompson serves as president, will close the franchised units in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and North Charleston, South Carolina.

Walker said, “We all agreed that the employees could work until this weekend, so the units are open until Friday of this week. And, at that point, the breach of contract case continues.”

Last Monday, RWDT filed a lawsuit against Denny's Corporation and its franchisor, DFO LLC, alleging that both parties breached the contract.

After the parties reached an agreement on the closures, a spokesperson for Denny's issued the following statement over the weekend:

"Denny's prioritizes diversity and inclusion at every level of our organization, and we are proud of the results this has yielded, and will continue to yield moving forward for our brand.

“Denny’s success is tied directly to the success of all of our franchisees, which is why we make every effort to support them and their operations,” the statement said. “We will always seek to foster a diverse business and look forward to continuing to grow our community of franchisees with inclusion as a core tenet.”

As of the 29th of June, Denny's has 1,631 franchised, licensed, and corporate locations located all over the globe, with 154 of those restaurants being located outside of the United States.

