Domino's Cuts Prices 20% On Digital Orders

Domino's offers 20% off their online order costs.

Thomas Tucker/Unsplash

Introduction

The "Inflation Relief Deal" applies to any and all menu items that are ordered through one of Domino's digital ordering formats, which include the company's website, mobile apps, and other platforms such as Alexa, Slack, Facebook Messenger, and Google Home.

This deal is valid for all of Domino's locations across the United States. This offer is also valid for carryout and may be delivered to your home.

“Nobody has been spared from inflation, including restaurants,” Joe Jordan, Domino’s president of U.S. and global services, said in a statement. “We want to give customers a break, as they’ve been emptying their pockets all summer long, but shouldn’t have to for delicious pizza.”

Meal Deals All Over The Place

Recently, quick-service and casual dining restaurants have been focusing more of their marketing efforts on value, which is a hint that these chains are worried about client traffic after many months of rising pricing.

KFC has only just debuted a combination meal for the price of $6, whereas other casual businesses including Applebee's, Red Robin, Chili's, O'Charley's, and Denny's have been offering value for some time now.

Domino's Pizza, a classic low-cost pizza supplier, has seen a decline in sales in the most recent quarters due to a lack of available drivers.

However, as of late, it has been pushing value more aggressively, despite the fact that it is concerned about its own inflation.

