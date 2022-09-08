Queen Elizabeth's Health Is Concerning, Buckingham Palace Says

Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File

Buckingham Palace sounds the alarm over Queen Elizabeth II's health. Doctors are said to be very concerned about the medical situation of the British Queen, who is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish highlands. Buckingham Palace shares a statement on Queen Elizabeth II's health.

Doctors are genuinely worried about the health of the British Queen. Prince Charles has already reached the castle where the Queen is staying, Prince William is on his way to visit her. New British Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted that "the entire nation is profoundly worried" about the news.

It has been known for some time that Queen Elizabeth II's health is failing. After the death of Prince Philip and a corona infection, she is weary and suffers from 'mobility issues that prohibit her from standing for long and walking properly.

In recent months, she has been much less visible than usual. Last Tuesday Prime Minister Truss visited Balmoral Castle so that Queen Elizabeth II may welcome her as Prime Minister.

The BBC Changes Its Programming

The BBC has changed its programming due to Queen Elizabeth's health situation. On Thursday, the British news channel is completely devoted to the Queen's condition. The channel brings the latest news, including live from Buckingham Palace in London.

The website of the British royal family was briefly offline on Thursday.

Following the news of Queen Elizabeth's health concerns, many people took to the site to read the statement. The website became overloaded and therefore gave an error message. People can now visit the webpage again.

Concerns Increase

Elizabeth has had health issues for some years. She uses a cane since she has trouble walking and has done so for a long time. The queen would have perished, according to British media, although that information has not been verified. It is also reported that it is probably not an emergency situation.

This year, Elizabeth celebrated seven decades as monarch. In recent months, as she has had mobility issues, she has been delegating more and more responsibilities to her successor, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family.

What Happens If The Queen Dies?

Prince Charles is expected to succeed Queen Elizabeth as monarch as soon as she passes away. He will have the ability to choose his own name, and it is anticipated that he will become King Charles III.

At this point, a gathering of the Accession Council will take place at St. James' Palace, where all of the necessary procedures will also be carried out.

After one day has passed since the passing of the Queen and after each of his siblings has ceremoniously kissed his hand, he will be crowned King.

During the time that the Queen is lying in state, proclamations will be issued, and Prince Charles will travel to Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales. His first public address in his new role as king will take place at St. James's Palace.

