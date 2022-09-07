Tampa, FL

Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa Woman

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGn7A_0hlmBddn00
Juliana e Mariana Amorim/unsplash

Introduction

Karen Kress, who lives in Tampa, Florida, uploaded a picture to Facebook on the previous Sunday that shows a massive alligator riding on the roof of what looks to be a Chevrolet Traverse.

"Spotted on I-95 yesterday," wrote Kress in the post. "I’m accepting suggested captions….obviously this is in floriduh."
“I moved here 30 years ago because of the nature and never tire of seeing an alligator. However, never expected it to spot one on the interstate!”, said Kress to the publication.

Kress informed the Charlotte Observer that the alligator was discovered in Brevard County, but it is unknown who the driver is or how a hog-tied alligator came to be on their vehicle.

There are a few possible explanations for why this alligator is now in such a precarious situation. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) hires private certified trappers almost every day to remove what are referred to as "nuisance gators" from undesirable locations such as swimming pools and patios.

We are presently in the midst of the season, which runs from August 15th to November 1st, and it is important to note that each year the state of Florida gives over 7,000 licenses for alligator hunting. The season goes from August 15th to November 1st.

