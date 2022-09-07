McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80s

The global leader in fast food, McDonald's, is bringing back one of its discontinued menu items in a move that harkens back to the 1980s.

Beginning on September 14, McDonald's will begin providing their cheese danish as a McCafé snack at locations that are participating in the promotion.

This promotion will run for a limited period.

The delicacy consists of a creamy cream cheese filling and is topped with a gentle vanilla drizzle over butter streusel, as stated in the product description.

The restaurant business has said that the sweet is an updated version of the dessert that it used to offer back in the days when big hair and leg warmers were popular.

This follows a trend of restaurant chains doing throwbacks to attract customers, such as Pizza Hut changing its logo back to its look from the 1990s and Burger King selling the Whopper for its original price, according to a report by CNN Business.

Other examples of this trend include Pizza Hut changing its logo back to its look from the 1990s.

McDonald's has a history of bringing back old favorites, so this wouldn't be the first time they've done it. In addition to the several revivals of the McRib, the iconic fast food restaurant company also brought back its limited-time special Szechuan sauce in response to customer demand, which was prompted in part by the television comedy Rick and Morty.

