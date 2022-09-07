Tampa, FL

McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80s

Bryan Dijkhuizen

The global leader in fast food, McDonald's, is bringing back one of its discontinued menu items in a move that harkens back to the 1980s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oK3jy_0hllMrZf00
Jurij Kenda/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFLA and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Beginning on September 14, McDonald's will begin providing their cheese danish as a McCafé snack at locations that are participating in the promotion.

This promotion will run for a limited period.

The delicacy consists of a creamy cream cheese filling and is topped with a gentle vanilla drizzle over butter streusel, as stated in the product description.

The restaurant business has said that the sweet is an updated version of the dessert that it used to offer back in the days when big hair and leg warmers were popular.

This follows a trend of restaurant chains doing throwbacks to attract customers, such as Pizza Hut changing its logo back to its look from the 1990s and Burger King selling the Whopper for its original price, according to a report by CNN Business.

Other examples of this trend include Pizza Hut changing its logo back to its look from the 1990s.

McDonald's has a history of bringing back old favorites, so this wouldn't be the first time they've done it. In addition to the several revivals of the McRib, the iconic fast food restaurant company also brought back its limited-time special Szechuan sauce in response to customer demand, which was prompted in part by the television comedy Rick and Morty.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# McDonalds# Food# Retail# Restaurant# Florida

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
11376 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Panda Express Introduces Plant-Based Alternative To Orange Chicken

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

True Food Will Launch New $100M Brand

In Phoenix, True Food Kitchen intends to introduce a new, as of yet unnamed fast-casual brand the following year. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Domino's Cuts Prices 20% On Digital Orders

Domino's offers 20% off their online order costs. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Queen Elizabeth's Health Is Concerning, Buckingham Palace Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HarpersBazaar, Het Parool and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa Woman

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

GOP Momentum Is Crashing After Busy Summer

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
22 comments

Kroger Wages Aren't Equal At All Stores, Former Employee Exposes

Kroger staff are polite, but one Reddit post claims that the thing they detest the most is when consumers instruct them on how to carry out their duties. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a Condition

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
113 comments
Orlando, FL

$286M In Pandemic Loans Are Recovered By The Secret Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

Germany to Announce Energy Emergency Plan

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

No Flights & Ferries In China and Japan After Typhoon Approaches

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Volkswagen Is Planning To Acquire 25% Of Porsche Stocks

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance, Wallstreet Journal and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Texas State

Texans See 26% Rush In Tax Revenue

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Turkish Inflation Is Expected To Be Much Higher

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BloomBerg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

India Grows To 6th Largest Economy In The World After Overtaking Britain

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bloomsberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Amazon Closes Facilities In The U.S.

Abolishing Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses as Amazon Closes. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

Buc-ee’s Starts Selling TAAT in September 2022

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments

Restaurants & Bars Slowed Hiring In August; BLS Is Worried

About 25% more people were employed by restaurants and bars than the previous month. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Walmart Announces New Products That You Can Buy Now

It goes without saying that Walmart offers a wide variety of possibilities. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy