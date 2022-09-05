New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a Condition

Handguns are allowed

Introduction

New York's eating establishments are in the process of adapting to a new set of restrictions that governs when and where customers may bring handguns with them when dining out.

Since September 1, establishments that do not sell alcoholic drinks have the ability to specifically offer permission to visitors to carry a firearm during their visit.

This authorization may be granted by a displayed notice or by management giving guests the verbal go-ahead. Only customers who have valid permission from the state to carry a concealed weapon are allowed to bring firearms inside the establishment.

Any business that sells alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, or liquor, is not allowed to allow firearms on the premises.

"Sensitive Locations"

In addition, they are not allowed in "sensitive locations," which are defined as places where firearms have historically caused a disproportionate amount of damage.

These places include schools, places of worship, airports, hospitals, parks, entertainment venues, and transportation facilities, such as the subway system in New York City.

Due to the significant number of tourists and commuters that pass through the region, the section of the city known as Times Square has also been declared a gun-free zone.

By clearly displaying a sign that states that weapons are not permitted on the premises, businesses have the ability to prohibit customers from carrying concealed firearms on their property.

It is still against the law to carry assault weapons into public locations, including semi-automatic rifles.

Supreme Court Decision

The new laws are the outcome of a ruling made by the United States Supreme Court that invalidated a state statute that was over a century old and governed the ownership of hidden guns, which is gun slang for pistols.

To comply with the regulation, those who wanted to carry a firearm outside of their house or place of work needed to demonstrate a necessity for doing so.

As a response to the situation, the authorities of the state passed a new legislation that specifies the circumstances under which a person with a permit to carry a concealed weapon may keep their firearm with them at all times.

