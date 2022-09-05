$286M In Pandemic Loans Are Recovered By The Secret Service

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File

Introduction

On Friday, the United States Secret Service said that it had successfully recouped $286 million in illegally acquired pandemic loans and would be transferring the funds back to the Small Business Administration.

Fake Applications

According to the Secret Service, an investigation that was initiated by its Orlando office discovered that alleged conspirators submitted applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans by using fake or stolen employment and personal information and used an online bank called Green Dot to conceal and move their criminal proceeds.

The investigation was found to have been initiated after the Secret Service's Orlando office received a tip.

Together with Green Dot, the government agency was able to locate around 15,000 fraudulent accounts and confiscate a total of $286 million associated with those accounts.

“This forfeiture effort and those to come are a direct and necessary response to the unprecedented size and scope of pandemic relief fraud,” said Kevin Chambers, director for COVID-19 fraud enforcement at the Justice Department.

Fraud Investigation

Since the year 2020, the Secret Service has opened more than 3,850 pandemic-related fraud investigations, recovered over $1.4 billion in monies that were gained illegally, and contributed $2.3 billion to the recovery of money for state unemployment insurance programs.

