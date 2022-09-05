Germany to Announce Energy Emergency Plan

Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP

According to an announcement made by the country's ruling coalition on Sunday, Germany would spend an extra 65 billion euros (dollars) in a fresh wave of measures targeted at relieving the pain that consumers feel as a result of inflation and high energy costs.

“Germany stands together in a difficult time. As a country, we will get through this difficult time,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a Sunday news conference with leaders from the Greens and the pro-business FDP, the two coalition partners of his center-left Social Democrats.

9-Euro-Ticket & Energy Compensation

Additional one-time payments to help consumers cover energy costs are one of the measures that were announced on Sunday.

Another one of the measures is a planned price cap on a basic amount of energy consumption for families and individuals, and a replacement for the country's popular "9-euro ticket" for nationwide public transit is also one of the measures.

Scholz said that he is "quite aware" that a large number of Germans are finding it difficult to keep up with the growing costs and that the government is willing to provide assistance. He said, "We take these issues very, very seriously," in response to our questions.

In addition to the one-time payments of 300 euros that were announced before for employees to assist offset the rising cost of electricity, the government wants to give one-time payments to other groups as well.

For instance, retirees would earn 300 euros, while students will receive 200 euros.

Additionally, the government will work on the development of a replacement for its "9-euro ticket," which is a countrywide ticket that allows for unlimited travel on local and regional public transportation.

At the beginning of June, as part of a government program designed to assist in the fight against high inflation and fuel costs, an announcement was made that the price of the monthly ticket would be reduced to 9 euros for a period of three months.

Scholz blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Germany’s high energy prices, saying Russia “has broken its contract” and “is no longer a reliable energy supplier.”

