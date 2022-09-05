Germany to Announce Energy Emergency Plan

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wp4A_0hiWFb2A00
Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to an announcement made by the country's ruling coalition on Sunday, Germany would spend an extra 65 billion euros (dollars) in a fresh wave of measures targeted at relieving the pain that consumers feel as a result of inflation and high energy costs.

“Germany stands together in a difficult time. As a country, we will get through this difficult time,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a Sunday news conference with leaders from the Greens and the pro-business FDP, the two coalition partners of his center-left Social Democrats.

9-Euro-Ticket & Energy Compensation

Additional one-time payments to help consumers cover energy costs are one of the measures that were announced on Sunday.

Another one of the measures is a planned price cap on a basic amount of energy consumption for families and individuals, and a replacement for the country's popular "9-euro ticket" for nationwide public transit is also one of the measures.

Scholz said that he is "quite aware" that a large number of Germans are finding it difficult to keep up with the growing costs and that the government is willing to provide assistance. He said, "We take these issues very, very seriously," in response to our questions.

In addition to the one-time payments of 300 euros that were announced before for employees to assist offset the rising cost of electricity, the government wants to give one-time payments to other groups as well.

For instance, retirees would earn 300 euros, while students will receive 200 euros.

Additionally, the government will work on the development of a replacement for its "9-euro ticket," which is a countrywide ticket that allows for unlimited travel on local and regional public transportation.

At the beginning of June, as part of a government program designed to assist in the fight against high inflation and fuel costs, an announcement was made that the price of the monthly ticket would be reduced to 9 euros for a period of three months.

Scholz blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Germany’s high energy prices, saying Russia “has broken its contract” and “is no longer a reliable energy supplier.”

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Energy# Inflation# Germany# Europe# Emergency

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
11395 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Domino's Cuts Prices 20% On Digital Orders

Domino's offers 20% off their online order costs. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Queen Elizabeth's Health Is Concerning, Buckingham Palace Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HarpersBazaar, Het Parool and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa Woman

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80s

The global leader in fast food, McDonald's, is bringing back one of its discontinued menu items in a move that harkens back to the 1980s. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFLA and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

GOP Momentum Is Crashing After Busy Summer

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments

Kroger Wages Aren't Equal At All Stores, Former Employee Exposes

Kroger staff are polite, but one Reddit post claims that the thing they detest the most is when consumers instruct them on how to carry out their duties. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a Condition

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
111 comments
Orlando, FL

$286M In Pandemic Loans Are Recovered By The Secret Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

No Flights & Ferries In China and Japan After Typhoon Approaches

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Volkswagen Is Planning To Acquire 25% Of Porsche Stocks

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance, Wallstreet Journal and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Texas State

Texans See 26% Rush In Tax Revenue

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Turkish Inflation Is Expected To Be Much Higher

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BloomBerg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

India Grows To 6th Largest Economy In The World After Overtaking Britain

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bloomsberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Amazon Closes Facilities In The U.S.

Abolishing Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses as Amazon Closes. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

Buc-ee’s Starts Selling TAAT in September 2022

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments

Restaurants & Bars Slowed Hiring In August; BLS Is Worried

About 25% more people were employed by restaurants and bars than the previous month. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Walmart Announces New Products That You Can Buy Now

It goes without saying that Walmart offers a wide variety of possibilities. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
18 comments
Miami, FL

This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business

Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Starbucks Patrons Threaten With Boycott

Starbucks has been reorganizing its business practices. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy