No Flights & Ferries In China and Japan After Typhoon Approaches

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWTtJ_0hhwvFER00
Han Sang-kyun/Yonhap via AP

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

On Sunday, cities in eastern China suspended ferry services, and classes and flights in Japan were canceled as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.

Typhoon Hinnamnor is the name of the storm that was responsible for the typhoon.

Hinnamnor Causes Disruption

Ferry services have been halted in Shanghai, and the city has dispatched more than 50,000 police officers to assist with rescue efforts and direct traffic away from hazardous locations.

The eastern Chinese commercial center of Wenzhou issued an order to cancel all courses on Monday.

The Hong Kong Observatory projects that Hinnamnor will gradually travel northward towards the East China Sea while maintaining maximum sustained winds of 109 miles per hour. This is the prognosis given by the observatory.

In the southern part of the island of Okinawa, Japan, authorities have issued orders for evacuations and aircraft cancellations.

It is also anticipated that the typhoon would deliver very heavy rains to the Korean Peninsula, which will increase the risk of flooding. At ten in the morning on Sunday, the National Meteorological Center of China issued a yellow typhoon warning and warned of severe rainfall in the northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, and self-governing Taiwan regions.

The center issued an order for all ships to return to port in order to seek protection from the wind, and it also warned people not to congregate in big groups either inside or outdoors. The typhoon brought heavy rain and strong gusts to Okinawa and the surrounding islands in Japan.

This caused the danger of flooding and caused more than one hundred flights linking the islands and sections of the major southern island of Kyushu to be canceled.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Typhoon# China# Japan# Asia# Weather

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
11419 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tampa, FL

Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa Woman

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80s

The global leader in fast food, McDonald's, is bringing back one of its discontinued menu items in a move that harkens back to the 1980s. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFLA and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

GOP Momentum Is Crashing After Busy Summer

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

Kroger Wages Aren't Equal At All Stores, Former Employee Exposes

Kroger staff are polite, but one Reddit post claims that the thing they detest the most is when consumers instruct them on how to carry out their duties. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a Condition

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
107 comments
Orlando, FL

$286M In Pandemic Loans Are Recovered By The Secret Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
14 comments

Germany to Announce Energy Emergency Plan

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Volkswagen Is Planning To Acquire 25% Of Porsche Stocks

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance, Wallstreet Journal and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Texas State

Texans See 26% Rush In Tax Revenue

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Turkish Inflation Is Expected To Be Much Higher

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BloomBerg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

India Grows To 6th Largest Economy In The World After Overtaking Britain

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bloomsberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Amazon Closes Facilities In The U.S.

Abolishing Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses as Amazon Closes. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

Buc-ee’s Starts Selling TAAT in September 2022

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments

Restaurants & Bars Slowed Hiring In August; BLS Is Worried

About 25% more people were employed by restaurants and bars than the previous month. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Walmart Announces New Products That You Can Buy Now

It goes without saying that Walmart offers a wide variety of possibilities. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
18 comments
Miami, FL

This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business

Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Starbucks Patrons Threaten With Boycott

Starbucks has been reorganizing its business practices. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
13 comments

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
14 comments

Walmart Has Been Changing Over The Last Few Weeks

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
99 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy