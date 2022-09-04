No Flights & Ferries In China and Japan After Typhoon Approaches

Han Sang-kyun/Yonhap via AP

On Sunday, cities in eastern China suspended ferry services, and classes and flights in Japan were canceled as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.

Hinnamnor Causes Disruption

Ferry services have been halted in Shanghai, and the city has dispatched more than 50,000 police officers to assist with rescue efforts and direct traffic away from hazardous locations.

The eastern Chinese commercial center of Wenzhou issued an order to cancel all courses on Monday.

The Hong Kong Observatory projects that Hinnamnor will gradually travel northward towards the East China Sea while maintaining maximum sustained winds of 109 miles per hour. This is the prognosis given by the observatory.

In the southern part of the island of Okinawa, Japan, authorities have issued orders for evacuations and aircraft cancellations.

It is also anticipated that the typhoon would deliver very heavy rains to the Korean Peninsula, which will increase the risk of flooding. At ten in the morning on Sunday, the National Meteorological Center of China issued a yellow typhoon warning and warned of severe rainfall in the northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, and self-governing Taiwan regions.

The center issued an order for all ships to return to port in order to seek protection from the wind, and it also warned people not to congregate in big groups either inside or outdoors. The typhoon brought heavy rain and strong gusts to Okinawa and the surrounding islands in Japan.

This caused the danger of flooding and caused more than one hundred flights linking the islands and sections of the major southern island of Kyushu to be canceled.

