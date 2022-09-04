Volkswagen Is Planning To Acquire 25% Of Porsche Stocks

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance, Wallstreet Journal and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, POAHY 0.57%, the largest shareholder of Volkswagen AG, VOW 5.71% said it would acquire 25% plus one additional share of the voting stock in Porsche AG when VW lists the sports-car brand, which could happen by the end of the month, the companies said on Saturday.

Volkswagen AG's listing of the sports-car brand could occur as soon as the end of the month.

The Company Boards Are Discussing a Deal

VW, the largest car manufacturer in Europe based on sales, said that the boards of both businesses will meet on Monday to consider the private placement of common stock as well as whether or not to proceed with an initial public offering of 25% of Porsche's nonvoting preference shares.

VW has said that trading of Porsche shares might commence at the end of this month or at the beginning of October if the application is allowed.

While Porsche SE is an investment firm, Porsche AG is the actual manufacturer of Porsche automobiles. Porsche SE is majority owned by the founding family of the Porsche brand.

If this happens, it would be one of the biggest initial public offerings in Europe in recent years. According to Dealogic, the initial public offering (IPO) of the Italian energy giant Enel SpA in 1999 generated a total of $17 billion, making it the largest in the history of Europe.

The choice of Volkswagen to solely float nonvoting stock has infuriated some investors and may make it more difficult to get the highest possible price for the company's shares, according to experts.

The way Porsche’s listing is structured, keeping voting stock for insiders and floating nonvoting shares for other investors, “is mainly about securing the family as an anchor shareholder in Porsche,” said Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka Investment. “The family wants to keep the reins in its hands.”

