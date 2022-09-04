Texans See 26% Rush In Tax Revenue

engin akyur/Unsplash

Because of factors such as economic expansion and skyrocketing inflation, the state of Texas is seeing record levels of increase in the amount of money it brings in through taxes.

According to a release that was published on Thursday by the state Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the Lone Star state collected $77.2 billion in a category that is known as all funds tax collections in the fiscal year through August.

This figure represents a 25.6% increase from the same period a year earlier.

“Over the last many months, economic growth and inflation have driven higher sales tax collections as demand remains strong and businesses and consumers continue to pay elevated prices for goods,” Hegar said in the release.

State Income Tax

Because Texas does not have a state income tax, a significant portion of the state's overall tax revenue comes from sales tax, which accounts for more than half of all taxes collected in Texas.

Due to the fact that sales taxes are calculated as a percentage of the retail price of various products and services, these types of levies have a tendency to rise during times of high inflation.

According to the statement, Texas brought in $3.77 billion from sales taxes in August, which is 13% higher than the amount received in August 2021.

“The strong growth in August came from receipts remitted by the oil and gas mining sector, which were up by nearly 80% compared with a year ago,” Hegar said. “Receipts from the construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors showed double-digit growth for the ninth consecutive month, demonstrating continued strong spending by businesses in the state.”

