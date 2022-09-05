India Grows To 6th Largest Economy In The World After Overtaking Britain

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nET1W_0hhsdw6U00
Naveed Ahmed/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bloomsberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Britain has fallen behind India to become the world's sixth biggest economy, dealing another blow to the government in London at a time when it is struggling to cope with a severe shock to the country's standard of life.

Fifth-Largest Economy

It took the former British colony until the last three months of 2021 to leapfrog the United Kingdom and become the world's fifth-largest economy.

According to the numbers on GDP that were released by the International Monetary Fund, India continued to maintain its lead in the first quarter despite the fact that the calculation is based on US dollars.

The incoming prime minister will have to deal with an unwanted background in the form of the United Kingdom's fall down the international rankings.

On Monday, members of the Conservative Party will vote to choose who will succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the party. It is anticipated that current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will prevail in the run-off election against former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

The computations were carried out using the database of the IMF in conjunction with the historical exchange rates shown on the Bloomberg terminal.

According to the projections made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India will surpass the United Kingdom (UK) in terms of the dollar value on an annual basis this year. This would place India in fifth place globally, behind only the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. India has rated 11th among the major economies a decade ago, while the United Kingdom was placed fifth.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# World# Economy# Money# Finance# India

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
11395 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Domino's Cuts Prices 20% On Digital Orders

Domino's offers 20% off their online order costs. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Queen Elizabeth's Health Is Concerning, Buckingham Palace Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HarpersBazaar, Het Parool and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa Woman

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80s

The global leader in fast food, McDonald's, is bringing back one of its discontinued menu items in a move that harkens back to the 1980s. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFLA and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

GOP Momentum Is Crashing After Busy Summer

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments

Kroger Wages Aren't Equal At All Stores, Former Employee Exposes

Kroger staff are polite, but one Reddit post claims that the thing they detest the most is when consumers instruct them on how to carry out their duties. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a Condition

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
111 comments
Orlando, FL

$286M In Pandemic Loans Are Recovered By The Secret Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

Germany to Announce Energy Emergency Plan

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

No Flights & Ferries In China and Japan After Typhoon Approaches

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Volkswagen Is Planning To Acquire 25% Of Porsche Stocks

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance, Wallstreet Journal and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Texas State

Texans See 26% Rush In Tax Revenue

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Turkish Inflation Is Expected To Be Much Higher

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BloomBerg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Amazon Closes Facilities In The U.S.

Abolishing Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses as Amazon Closes. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

Buc-ee’s Starts Selling TAAT in September 2022

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments

Restaurants & Bars Slowed Hiring In August; BLS Is Worried

About 25% more people were employed by restaurants and bars than the previous month. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Walmart Announces New Products That You Can Buy Now

It goes without saying that Walmart offers a wide variety of possibilities. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
18 comments
Miami, FL

This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business

Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Starbucks Patrons Threaten With Boycott

Starbucks has been reorganizing its business practices. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy