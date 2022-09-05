India Grows To 6th Largest Economy In The World After Overtaking Britain

Naveed Ahmed/Unsplash

Introduction

Britain has fallen behind India to become the world's sixth biggest economy, dealing another blow to the government in London at a time when it is struggling to cope with a severe shock to the country's standard of life.

Fifth-Largest Economy

It took the former British colony until the last three months of 2021 to leapfrog the United Kingdom and become the world's fifth-largest economy.

According to the numbers on GDP that were released by the International Monetary Fund, India continued to maintain its lead in the first quarter despite the fact that the calculation is based on US dollars.

The incoming prime minister will have to deal with an unwanted background in the form of the United Kingdom's fall down the international rankings.

On Monday, members of the Conservative Party will vote to choose who will succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the party. It is anticipated that current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will prevail in the run-off election against former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

The computations were carried out using the database of the IMF in conjunction with the historical exchange rates shown on the Bloomberg terminal.

According to the projections made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India will surpass the United Kingdom (UK) in terms of the dollar value on an annual basis this year. This would place India in fifth place globally, behind only the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. India has rated 11th among the major economies a decade ago, while the United Kingdom was placed fifth.

