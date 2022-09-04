Amazon Closes Facilities In The U.S.

Abolishing Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses as Amazon Closes

ANIRUDH/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to a consulting firm that is closely watched, Amazon.com Inc. has reportedly abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities across the United States in an effort to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth.

These facilities were located all over the country.

Reducing The Real Estate Footprint

According to MWPVL International Inc., which monitors Amazon's real-estate footprint, the corporation is estimated to have either closed down or scrapped plans to develop 42 sites that would have totaled approximately 25 million square feet of usable space.

According to MWPVL, the corporation has put the opening of an additional 21 facilities, which together would total approximately 28 million square feet, on hold.

According to the company, the e-commerce giant has also scrapped a few projects around Europe, the majority of which were located in Spain.

This past week, Amazon informed authorities in the state of Maryland that it intends to shut two delivery stations the next month in Hanover and Essex, which are located near Baltimore and employ a combined total of more than 300 employees.

In previous years, when fall arrived, the world's largest e-commerce company would typically be rushing to open new facilities and hire thousands of workers in preparation for the holiday shopping season.

This year, however, the company has made moves that provide a striking contrast to those previous practices. Amazon continues to establish new facilities in locations where it needs additional space to fulfill the demands of its customers.

“There remains some serious cutting to do before year-end -- in North America and the rest of the world,” said Marc Wulfraat, MWPVL’s founder and president. “Having said this, they continue to go live with new facilities this year at an astonishing pace.”

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.