T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident.

Introduction

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) made the announcement on August 2 that the company had been fined $13 million "for selling, offering for sale, and distributing" recalled products to customers between March 2014 and October 2019; the period covered by the fine was between those two dates.

During those five years, almost 1,200 goods that had been recalled in the past were marketed to consumers, despite the fact that the majority of them posed related safety hazards.

Chairs are being pulled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) made an announcement earlier this summer that TJX Companies had issued a recall for nest swing egg chairs that were marketed at Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense.

From December 2018 to April 2022, these chairs were offered for sale under the well-known brand names Martha Stewart and Tommy Bahama, and a total of around 30,600 of them were sold throughout the country.

The manufacturer was notified of 27 incidents in which the chairs collapsed or fell while being used, 19 of which resulted in injuries to the users.

Another chair that was sold by TJX Companies is being removed from shelves at this time.

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are also excellent choices for furniture, and if you're looking for an even bigger selection, go to HomeGoods or Homesense, both of which specialize in home décor and furnishings.

However, if you bought an Outdoor Metal Hanging Chair by Novogratz brand for your patio to use this summer, there is a possibility that it might pose a threat to your safety. The CPSC made the announcement on September 1 that TJX Companies was recalling the chairs owing to a possible threat to customers' safety.

The cost of the chairs that were recalled ranged from $300 to $330 when they were sold in stores. Between the months of March 2021 and May 2022, there were around 5,000 sales made throughout the United States, in addition to approximately 194 sales made in Canada.

The chairs could be purchased in HomeGoods, Homesense, HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods/Marshalls combo shops. They were also available online at homegoods.com.

