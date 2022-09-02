Walmart Has Been Changing Over The Last Few Weeks

Some changes over the last few weeks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RJit_0hfWTjah00
Caique Morais/Unsplash

Introduction

Many of us are searching for ways to save a few dollars on everyday needs as inflation has driven prices to 40-year highs.

Walmart is an essential stop for shoppers looking for deals since it has a wide selection of goods at reasonable costs. You probably notice when anything changes if you frequent your neighborhood supermarket to take advantage of these discounts, and that will likely start today.

No "24-Hour Service" Anymore

Some Walmart customers became enthusiastic about a return to 24-hour operations after seeing a post on Facebook that went popular on August 9.

This latest post, along with other ones of a similar kind that have been posted tens of thousands of times on various social media platforms, claimed that Walmart shops will once again be open 24 hours beginning on August 14.

This information was obtained via USA Today. On the other hand, the corporation asserts that this is not the case.

Introducing Delivery Plans

Since 2018, Walmart and DoorDash have worked together to provide their respective services to customers around the nation, beginning in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Insider, however, DoorDash is only one of several third-party delivery services that Walmart works with. The conclusion of the agreement between the two firms coincides with the development of Walmart's Spark Driver delivery program.

Improved Stores

Customers who shop at Walmart locations in Wisconsin should be ready for a fresh look at their neighborhood shops. According to the Post-Crescent, the retailer stated that it would spend $150 million to refurbish 28 of its shops throughout the state.

Some of the locations that will get this investment include Appleton, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan.

According to BizTimes Milwaukee, the company said in a press release that the modifications are being made in order to "provide an improved experience for consumers, including extending shopping possibilities."

Adding New Products

According to the press release, Walmart committed in 2013 to spending $250 billion on items that are either made, cultivated, or assembled inside the United States. As the corporation has already achieved its objective of achieving it within 10 years, they are now planning to spend an extra 350 billion dollars on these items by the year 2031.

"Investing in U.S. manufacturing is not only the right thing to do for the country's long-term economic health, it's the right thing to do for customers today who are dealing with historic inflation," Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc., said in a statement.
"We're excited that more and more great products at strong price points are being produced in the U.S. Our $350 billion investment in items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. helps deliver our customers the goods they need, when they need them, at affordable prices, while supporting the creation of more than 750,000 jobs," McMillon added.

