California "Fast-Food" Bill Is Being Pushed Back By McDoanlds

The law targets chains with 100 or more stores nationally, which unfairly levels the playing field.

Thabang/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

On Wednesday, McDonald's took a public stance against fast-food wage legislation in California, lending its substantial voice to the debate over a landmark bill that would give employees a say in setting pay rates at quick-service restaurants in the state.

Giving Employees a Voice

The bill in question would give employees a voice in setting pay rates at quick-service restaurants in the state.

The president of McDonald's USA, Joe Erlinger, said in a system message that the law would level the playing field in the state by targeting quick-service restaurants with 100 or more outlets, which would result in an unfair competitive environment.

Erlinger noted that he supports higher minimum wages for all workers. “When done thoughtfully, fairly and applied across an even playing field, this kind of legislation can be highly effective,” he wrote.

But he said that California’s legislation, AB 257, known otherwise as the “Fast Act,” “will do the exact opposite.”

“That’s because California’s approach targets some workplaces and not others,” Erlinger wrote. “It imposes higher costs on one type of restaurant while sparing another.”

Hundreds of Businesses Will Be Affected

The comments represent a rare public statement on pending legislation by the burger giant based in Chicago, which has typically done its speaking in the background through lobbyists while letting others do the speaking.

The comments represent a public statement on the pending legislation that would affect the company.

In spite of this, McDonald's is the primary target of the proposal, which, if passed, would have repercussions for hundreds of other fast-food restaurants operating in the state of California. Around 1,100 McDonald's restaurants can be found in the state of California, making it the state with the most McDonald's outlets overall.

Those who are opposed to the proposal contend that it would require fast-food outlets to increase their pricing by 20% in order to compensate for the higher pay rates.

Because McDonald's has such a large impact on the food service sector as a whole, its rivals are likely going to feel pressured to join its opposition to the law after reading the company's statements.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.