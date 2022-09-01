East Rutherford, NJ

MrBeast Is Opening a Restaurant In New Jersey

Bryan Dijkhuizen

MrBeast Burger, a well-known online company, is launching its first physical restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtgT3_0heM6A6N00
MrBeast Burger's menu features burgers, chicken sandwiches and fries. / Photograph courtesy of Virtu

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

MrBeast, a YouTube celebrity who inspired the name of the company, announced it on Twitter on Monday. The restaurant is launching Sunday at American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J., he added.

In a press statement on Tuesday, parent company Virtual Dining Concepts verified the information.

It's a significant milestone for MrBeast Burger, which has seen rapid growth since its late 2020 start. It currently has more than 1,700 locations, and in July, its sales surpassed $100 million.

The cuisine is sold through delivery apps as an extra income source, and all of its locations are "virtual," hosted by affiliated restaurants that have a license for the MrBeast menu.

Results of the Pandemic

It is one of the most well-known examples of a virtual notion that emerged during the pandemic. At that time, the idea began to gain traction as more restaurant businesses moved online.

The success of the company may be attributed in large part to MrBeast himself. His devoted fan following includes an astounding 100 million followers on YouTube, which provides an immediate audience for his burger eatery.

“American Dream is a world-class destination with one-of-a-kind experiences and first-to-market concepts, designed to delight a multi-generational audience,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream, in a statement. “MrBeast sparks the same feeling of happiness and amazement in his huge viewing and dining base. ... We’re thrilled to be part of bringing his newest enterprise to life.”

