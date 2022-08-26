46 Percent Of Restaurants Couldn't Pay Their Rents Over August

It's been a tough couple of months for businesses

Introduction

According to the most recent study of small companies conducted by the Alignable Research Center, almost 46% of restaurants did not have the financial resources to pay their rentals in August.

This represents an increase of 8 points in delinquencies from two months earlier.

12 Percent Higher Than In July

According to the findings of the study, it is now substantially more challenging for all varieties of small enterprises to pay their rent this month. The overall delinquency rate for all sectors was 40%, which is the highest percentage that Alignable has seen in the last 18 months.

The rate was 28% in the month of July.

According to Alignable, the increased difficulty this month might be ascribed to a confluence of factors, including deteriorating business circumstances and aggressive rent increases.

It was reported that just 23% of respondents said that their operations had returned to the levels they had been at before the outbreak.

According to Alignable, this is the worst monthly recovery rate they have observed over the course of the last year.

The survey by Alignable looked at a variety of service businesses, including restaurants, and found that restaurants had the greatest rate of delinquency.

