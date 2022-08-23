DoorDash Updates Dashboard (Check If You're a Small Business)

Bryan Dijkhuizen

On Monday, DoorDash presented its newly updated merchant suite, which is geared for establishments of a medium and small scale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFsF7_0hRpm4iV00
Marques Thomas/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

First, what's DoorDash? Wikipedia says the following.

DoorDash, Inc. is a firm headquartered in the United States that manages a platform for the online ordering and delivery of meals. The headquarters of the corporation is located in San Francisco, in the state of California. It began trading on the NYSE with the ticker code DASH after becoming public in December 2020.

Let's go further

New Dashboard

The new back-end interface has been updated to include a "choose-your-own-adventure" approach, which is intended to more directly meet the commercial demands of restaurants.

The upgrade now features a learning center that contains how-to videos and tutorials, as well as greater insights about the client base.

DoorDash has said that it was designed based on the input received from restaurants. According to the corporation, partners requested the company to provide greater transparency about how its many products interact with one another as well as better consumer data.

“I like to think of our Merchant Suite as a ’choose your own adventure on DoorDash’ guided experience,” said Tom Pickett, chief revenue officer at DoorDash, in a statement. “Our goal is to give restaurants more opportunities to grow, be more profitable, and operate efficiently in today’s online convenience economy.”

