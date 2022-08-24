Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial Targeting

He felt embarassed

After a man from the Portland region claimed in a complaint that store police racially targeted him for "shopping while Black" and sought to have him detained on fake charges, a Multnomah County jury fined Walmart $4.4 million in damages.

The verdict came as a result of the man's allegations.

Michael Mangum stated that he was made to feel "disrespected and embarrassed" after an employee at the Walmart in Wood Village began watching him, then called the police and made a false report that Mangum had threatened to smack him in the face.

“When he said he’s going to call the police, I couldn’t believe it, because I hadn’t done anything,” Mangum, now 61, told The Oregonian/OregonLive in an interview. “The only thing that was going through my mind was, ‘You have the right to be here.’ ”

The case was a watershed moment in the history of a recently enacted state law that paves the way for legal action to be taken against individuals who illegally contact law enforcement with the intention of discriminating against or humiliating another person or unlawfully excluding them from the property.

After a constituent of hers called the police on her while she was canvassing in 2018, State Representative Janelle Bynum, a Democrat from Clackamas, was the driving force behind the legislation that eventually became law

The attorney for Mangum, Greg Kafoury, said that he thinks the decision handed down on Friday is the greatest amount of money ever given by a jury in a racial discrimination lawsuit in the history of Oregon.

