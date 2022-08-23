Amazon Is Increasingly Tracking Your Data As The Company Grows

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Where's privacy?

AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File

Note From The Author

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.

Introduction

Amazon seems to be present in every aspect of our lives, from the products we purchase online to the ways in which we organize our to-do lists to the frequency with which we check our mail.

It would indicate that the corporation has no plans to curtail its expansion efforts in the near future.

Amazon has announced in recent weeks that it intends to invest billions of dollars in two enormous acquisitions that, in the event that they are given the go-light, would widen Amazon's ever-rising footprint in the lives of customers.

How Does Amazon Acquire Data?

Both acquisitions have increased long-standing privacy concerns over the manner in which Amazon acquires data and the uses to which it puts that data.

Perhaps this is not unexpected for a firm that is recognized for the massive amount of customer information it collects. For instance, the most recent series of Roombas are equipped with sensors that can map and memorize the floor layout of a house.

Consumer Data & Police Assistance

Amazon's influence extends far further than that. According to some estimates, the retail behemoth controls around 38% of the e-commerce industry in the United States.

This gives it the ability to obtain detailed data on the buying habits of millions of people in the United States and more people elsewhere in the globe. According to estimates provided by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, Amazon's Echo devices, which include the voice assistant Alexa, have dominated the market for smart speakers in the United States.

These devices are responsible for around 70% of all sales.

Ring is a company that monitors doorsteps and assists law enforcement in locating criminals, even when consumers may not be aware that they are being monitored. Amazon acquired Ring in 2018 for one billion dollars.

And in some Amazon locations and Whole Foods, the firm is testing a palm-scanning device that enables consumers to pay for products by storing biometric data in the cloud. This technology has sparked worries about the dangers of a data leak, which Amazon has sought to soothe.

“We treat your palm signature just like other highly sensitive personal data and keep it safe using best-in-class technical and physical security controls,” the company said on a website that provides information about the technology.

Critics

“It’s acquiring this vast set of data that Roomba collects about people’s homes,” said Ron Knox, an Amazon critic who works for the anti-monopoly group Institute for Local Self-Reliance. “Its obvious intent, through all the other products that it sells to consumers, is to be in your home. (And) along with the privacy issues come the antitrust issues, because it’s buying market share.”

