After the daughter of famous ultranationalist scholar Alexander Dugin was murdered by a vehicle bomb on the outskirts of Moscow, Russian officials said on Sunday that someone had initiated a murder inquiry in connection with the death.

They Ordered a Car Explosion

Based on the information that has already been gathered from the incident, the Russian Investigative Committee has said that it believes someone planned and directed the automobile explosion that resulted in Darya Dugina's death.

According to a statement issued by the committee in charge of the inquiry on Sunday, "Taking into consideration the facts previously acquired, the investigation thinks that the crime was pre-planned and was of an orderly character."

According to the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS, Dugina was pronounced dead at the scene after "an explosive device, presumably installed in the Toyota Land Cruiser, went off on a public road and the car caught fire" at approximately 9:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, close to the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy.

The incident took place near the village.

It is believed that Dugina's father, a Russian novelist, and ideologue, was the architect or "spiritual director" behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dugina's father is also an ideology. It is said that he has a large amount of influence over the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the publication Foreign Affairs referred to him as "Putin's Brain."

